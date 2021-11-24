Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New High at 4,115, Critical Cases Hit 586

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases have exceeded four-thousand for the first time since the pandemic began.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) reported Wednesday that four-thousand-115 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 425-thousand-64.It is a whopping 823 more than the previous all-time high of three-thousand-292 reported last Thursday and rose by one-thousand-416 from Tuesday.Daily critical cases and deaths also marked a notable increase.The number of critically ill patients hit a record high of 586, up 37 from the previous day, while the daily death tally climbed to 34, the highest level since the fourth wave began in July.The cumulative death toll now stands at three-thousand-363 while the fatality rate remained at zero-point-79 percent.Of the new cases, four-thousand-87 were local transmissions and 28 were from overseas.