Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Trial for Key Suspect in Development Scandal Postponed due to COVID-19

Written: 2021-11-24 13:18:50Updated: 2021-11-24 15:00:07

Trial for Key Suspect in Development Scandal Postponed due to COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

The first hearing of a trial against a key suspect in the Seongnam land development scandal has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, the hearing for Yoo Dong-kyu, a former executive at the Seongnam Development Corporation, set to begin at 10:00 a.m. was postponed. 

Two virus cases were confirmed at the correctional facility where Yoo is being detained. 

Indicted on charges of dereliction of duty and bribery, Yoo is accused of colluding with Kim Man-bae, the biggest shareholder of an asset management firm involved in the project, to secure a hefty profit for the firm and its affiliates.

Yoo received 500 million won in bribes from Kim, and another 352 million won from owners of the asset firm's two affiliates.

Meanwhile, the court decided to merge Yoo's case with those of Kim and the two affiliate heads, Nam Wook and Chung Young-hak.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >