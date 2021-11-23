Ministry Announces Plan to Reform Curriculum in School System

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced a package of reform measures for curriculum in elementary to high schools, which will be finalized next year.This comes as high schools in the country are set to adopt a credit system, currently on a trial basis, starting in 2025.Starting in 2023, the course load at high schools will be reduced from the current 204 units to 192 credits, or by 170 hours. Mandatory credits will be reduced from 94 to 84, while selective credits will increase from 86 to 90.The selective curriculum will also be introduced at elementary schools from 2024, while middle schools will reinforce career education.The ministry said the reform measures are aimed at fostering students' knowledge and capability in responding to social changes, such as digital transition, climate change and population decline.