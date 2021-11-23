Menu Content

Prosecutors Summon Lee Jae-myung's Ex-Aide in Seongnam Development Probe

Written: 2021-11-24 15:01:36Updated: 2021-11-24 15:36:50

Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development project have summoned the former chief of staff to Lee Jae-myung, who was the mayor of Seongnam at the time of the project.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began questioning Lim Seung-min as a witness on Wednesday afternoon to confirm the details of the decision-making behind the development project.

Lim, who served as Lee's chief of staff for nearly two years from 2014, is considered to have been one of his close aides.

After indicting four key suspects in connection to the allegations, it is speculated that the prosecution may begin to investigate the involvement by higher-ups, including Lee, who is the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.
