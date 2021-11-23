N. Korea Stresses Ideological Control against Imperialist Culture

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has again stressed guarding its ideology, arguing that young people are the main target of the infiltration of imperialist culture.The Rodong Sinmun, the state's ruling party newspaper, said in a Wednesday editorial that imperialists are increasingly plotting to disrupt socialism from within.Additionally, their key target is the younger generation who are curious of foreign culture and have not experienced the hardships of revolution.The paper called for ramping up ideological education and its effectiveness in boosting a sense of pride among young people regarding the North Korean way of life and its morals.The article said only then will the youth reject degenerate ideologies and that a morally corrupt country is bound to collapse.Pyongyang is on alert against South Korean and Western cultural content making its way into the North with state media bashing the "Squid Game" Netflix series.