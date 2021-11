Photo : YONHAP News

The country has reported its first COVID-19 fetal death.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday, a 24-week pregnant woman delivered a stillborn fetus on Monday, four days after being confirmed with the virus. She was not vaccinated.Authorities said the stillborn fetus tested positive for the virus after birth, noting that the rare case requires a comprehensive review by experts and stressed difficulty in measuring how far-reaching the virus’ effects are.The KDCA initially reported a record four-thousand-116 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths on Wednesday, but later excluded the fetal death from both tallies as it occurred before birth registration.