Late Pres. Chun's Contemporaries Pay Respects at Funeral Altar

Ex-military officials and politicians have paid their respects at the funeral of late former President Chun Doo-hwan.Former ministers Park Chul-eon and Kim Yong-gap, along with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon visited Chun’s funeral altar Wednesday morning.On Tuesday, the site received some 300 visitors, most of whom were Chun's contemporaries including his close confidant and ex-national security chief Chang Se-dong.Former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, who are both in prison, and other politicians sent flowers and condolence messages.So far the only incumbent lawmaker to visit is Yoon Sang-hyun, who was Chun's son-in-law.The controversial president and dictator is known for his brutal crackdown of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement. His five-day funeral continues through Saturday. His body is to be cremated and kept at his home until a final resting place is decided.