Culture K-pop Bands Promote Hanbok in Times Square Ad

K-pop girl group Brave Girls, boy band DKB and Korea's first virtual influencer Rozy are promoting the beauty of hanbok, the Korean traditional attire, in Manhattan as well as the online space.



The culture ministry said a video featuring the two bands was unveiled at New York's Times Square Tuesday evening to advertise a digital hanbok fashion show.



The full version of the video can be seen on the website hanbokwave.com.



Also, photos of Rozy dressed in hanbok can be viewed on her Instagram account from Tuesday.



Noting that global interest in hanbok is growing thanks to their appearance in music videos of K-pop stars BTS and BLACKPINK, a ministry official promised to further promote it as part of the Korean Wave.