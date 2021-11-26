Cargo Truckers Launch 3-Day General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized truckers have launched a three-day general strike.According to labor circles, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), started the nationwide strike at 12 a.m. Thursday.The labor group demands a continuation of the so-called safe wages scheme which imposes fines on shipping firms that do not pay truck drivers an adequate amount in freight fare.The rule, introduced for a tentative three years, will last until next year. The union wants the rule to be permanent in addition to a hike in freight charges.The transport ministry is seeking talks with the group while implementing emergency transportation countermeasures.The ministry expects the strike will have a limited impact on logistics as 22-thousand, or just five percent, of all cargo truckers are members of the union.