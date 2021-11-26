Cargo Truckers Launch 3-Day General Strike

Unionized truckers have launched a three-day general strike.
According to labor circles, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), started the nationwide strike at 12 a.m. Thursday.
The labor group demands a continuation of the so-called safe wages scheme which imposes fines on shipping firms that do not pay truck drivers an adequate amount in freight fare.
The rule, introduced for a tentative three years, will last until next year. The union wants the rule to be permanent in addition to a hike in freight charges.
The transport ministry is seeking talks with the group while implementing emergency transportation countermeasures.
The ministry expects the strike will have a limited impact on logistics as 22-thousand, or just five percent, of all cargo truckers are members of the union.