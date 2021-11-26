Prime Minister to Attend Virtual ASEM Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will attend a virtual summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM) set for Thursday and Friday.According to the Office of Government Policy Coordination, Kim will attend the opening ceremony of the 13th ASEM Summit on Thursday afternoon and take a picture with other ASEM leaders.On Friday, the prime minister will take part in the Second Plenary Session on the COVID-19 and socio-economic recovery and express South Korea's commitment to contribute to the vaccine supply and global efforts to tackle climate change and other issues.Kim will also attend the retreat session and explain Seoul's Korean Peninsula peace process and call for the ASEM leaders to cooperate in efforts to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.Launched in 1996, ASEM is a platform for countries in Asia and Europe to exchange views on regional and global issues in a wide range of areas. ASEM comprises 51 countries and two regional organizations - the European Union and Association of Southeast Asian Nations.