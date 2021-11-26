Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Greece Discuss Cooperation in Defense, Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with his Greek counterpart on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Minister Chung and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense industry and tourism.The top diplomats reached the agreement, noting the two nations have closely cooperated in the marine and shipbuilding sectors. South Korean firms have won over 70 percent of Greek ship orders between 2019 and 2020.Minister Chung said a monument commemorating Greece's participation in the Korean War will be set up in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, and expressed hope for the two nations to enhance cooperation in veterans-related issues.He also asked for the Greek government's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.This year marks the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two nations.