No Decision in PPP Presidential Candidate Yoon's Meeting with Kim Chong-in

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-yeol met with political heavyweight Kim Chong-in on Wednesday but failed to reach agreement on the appointment of Kim as his election committee chief.Yoon and the former interim leader of the party held a meeting for about 90 minutes at a restaurant in central Seoul on Wednesday afternoon.After the meeting, Kim told reporters that he did not make any definitive remarks on whether he will lead Yoon's election campaign committee. He said he explained to Yoon why he had to stick to his current position and stressed the need to launch the committee after making proper arrangements.Yoon refused to elaborate on details of the discussion, only saying that it appears more time is needed.Yoon announced on Sunday that Kim would be heading the election committee, but Kim reportedly asked to hold off on his appointment the next day, apparently in protest of Yoon's appointment of some other politicians as co-representatives.