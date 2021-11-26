DP Candidate’s Close Aides Named to Party Leadership Roles

Photo : YONHAP News

Two aides of Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung have joined as governing members of the ruling party.At a DP news briefing on Thursday it was announced that Kim Young-jin was appointed the party’s secretary-general while Kang Hoon-sik was named the chairman of the DP’s strategic planning committee.Kim is one of Lee's closest aides who assisted him during the 2017 presidential election, serving as a director on Lee's campaign committee. Kang has recently emerged as another close aide to the presidential candidate.The appointments are widely seen as Lee's efforts to reform the DP campaign committee, to enhance its efficacy and mobility. Hopes are high that the new officials will boost relations between the party and the election committee.This comes just a day after the party's senior officials, including outgoing Secretary-General Youn Kwan-suk, offered to resign in the name of party reform ahead of the presidential election.