KDCA Chief Stresses Need to Restrict Personal Contact in Dec.

Written: 2021-11-25 19:19:22Updated: 2021-11-25 19:50:33

KDCA Chief Stresses Need to Restrict Personal Contact in Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong has stressed the need to re-tighten restrictions on people-to-people contact next month when booster COVID-19 vaccine shots are scheduled for senior citizens. 

Jeong made the remark during a meeting of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. 

She said the government is aiming to complete additional inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 60 and older within December, noting its urgency given growing risks of breakthrough infections. 

The KDCA chief elaborated on the upcoming challenges facing health authorities in handling a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases in the next four weeks until the nation becomes more immune to the virus through booster shots. 

Jeong said talks will be held among related government agencies, including the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, on what measures could be put in place to reduce contact among the public.
