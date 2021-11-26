Foreign Ownership of S. Korean Land Rises 1.3% in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ownership of South Korean land increased one-point-three percent in the first half of this year from six months earlier.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, foreigners owned 256-point-seven square kilometers of land in South Korea as of the end of June, up three-point-four square kilometers from the end of December last year.This accounts for zero-point-26 percent of South Korea's total land area.The value of land owned by foreigners increased zero-point-six percent to 31-point-69 trillion won over the cited period.U.S. nationals accounted for the largest portion in terms of ownership, owning 53-point-three percent of all land owned by foreigners.Chinese citizens came in second with seven-point-nine percent, followed by Europeans with seven-point-one percent and Japanese nationals with six-point-five percent.By region, Gyeonggi Province took up 18-point-one percent of all foreign-owned land.