S. Korean Amb. to China, Senior Chinese Diplomat Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung reportedly met with China's senior diplomat Yang Jiechi and discussed Korean Peninsula issues.According to the South Korean Embassy in China, Ambassador Jang met with the director of the Chinese Communist Party's Office of Foreign Affairs Commission on Thursday in Beijing.The two sides reportedly discussed ways to further develop the relations of the two nations as next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.The embassy said the top diplomats also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern including Korean Peninsula issues.According to China's Xinhua news agency, Yang called on the two nations to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary to enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication, and expand cooperation and exchanges to promote the greater development of bilateral relations.