Gov't Funds for Children to Be Expanded to Include 8-year-olds

The scope of a monthly public assistance of 100-thousand won for each child under the age of seven will be expanded to include children who are eight years old.The National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee passed 124 bills during a full session on Thursday, including a bill seeking revisions to the law on the state support for children.Also under the revisions, the government will provide a monthly bonus of 300-thousand won to families who have children from January 1, 2022, for 24 months. The amount will be gradually expanded to 500-thousand won by 2025.The parliamentary committee also passed a revised bill that seeks to provide a two-million-won cash bonus to couples expecting a baby from January 1 of next year to lessen financial burdens related to childbirth and early childhood parenting.Another bill passed on Thursday aims to extend the period in which a child can stay at child welfare institutions up to 24 years if a request is made. Currently, children staying at the facilities must leave when they turn 18.