Rallies Held in Front of Hospital Housing Memorial Altar for Ex-Pres. Chun

Photo : YONHAP News

Two opposing rallies were held Thursday in front of the hospital in Seoul where a memorial altar has been set up for former President Chun Doo-hwan. The former president died on Tuesday at the age of 90.A group of some 20 protesters from eleven civic groups, including those for victims of the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, marched from the Yonsei University to Severance Hospital.Upon reaching the hospital, the protesters held a news conference and called on Chun’s family to issue an apology to those who suffered under his rule. They also urged them to give back the wealth the former president accumulated illegally while in office to victims and to the state.The group said it will continue its demonstration until Saturday when Chun’s remains will be laid to rest.Also on Thursday, a group of Chun’s supporters held a rally near Severance Hospital and demanded that a state funeral be held and that his remains be laid to rest at the Seoul National Cemetery.The government decided earlier in the week not to hold a state funeral for Chun.No clashes occurred between the two rallies as they were held at different times.