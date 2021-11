Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering a six-month validity period for fully vaccinated people using the COVID-19 pass system amid a resurgence of the virus.Senior health ministry official Lee Gi-il said on Friday that discussions are under way and a final decision will come on Monday.The official stressed that booster shots are the only solution to mitigate breakthrough infections, which has been a leading cause in the latest uptick in new daily cases.If the government decides on the six-month validity, it may begin to offer supplementary COVID-19 shots on a regular basis.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) is reportedly looking to include the COVID-19 vaccine in the national vaccination program.