Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Byong-joon, the co-standing chair of the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) election campaign committee, has vowed to pour all his effort into the PPP candidate's campaign.He made the pledge while speaking to reporters Friday following a 20-minute closed-door meeting with PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl. Kim reportedly requested the meeting and press conference.Pundits say that the odds of former PPP interim chief Kim Chong-in taking the helm of the committee are now very slim.There has been speculation that Kim Byong-joon could possibly resign or change his position to rope in support from the former interim leader. However, Yoon clarified Friday that there will be no adjustments to Kim's role.Meanwhile, Kim Chong-in was reportedly not happy with the co-chair's appointment.