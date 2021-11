Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Friday visited the Jeolla provinces region, the traditional stronghold of the ruling party.Following tours of the Gyeongsang and Chungcheong provinces, he will canvas the Jeolla region for four days through Monday. Lee is expected to consolidate support on the DP's home turf and declare a new start for the party.On Friday while visiting a market in the port city of Mokpo, the former governor of Gyeonggi Province said that South Korea's democracy and reforms owe a great deal to the region.Lee will meet with locals in Shinan and Haenam in South Jeolla Province later Friday before moving on to Jangheung and Gangjin on Saturday. On Sunday, he will travel to the southern city of Gwangju.