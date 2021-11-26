PM Stresses S. Korea's Role in Face of Pandemic at ASEM Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday that nations need to collectively shore up the global supply network of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure a swift and complete recovery from the pandemic.Kim made the remark in a speech during the virtual Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM) Summit launched on Friday, noting sufficient, stable and extensive vaccine supply is key to overcoming COVID-19.He noted considerable results attributable to vaccination efforts in numerous countries, including South Korea, where nearly 80 percent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated. However, he said there are many other nations still struggling to secure supplies.The South Korean prime minister presented South Korea’s efforts to help address the issue, including producing vaccines in consignment deals with four global vaccine developers. He also reiterated Seoul’s pledge to increase vaccine donation globally including Asia and contribute 200 million dollars through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment.Meanwhile, Kim also called for further international cooperation to help restore global supply chains and transit into the digital economy, as well as to achieve carbon neutrality and introduced Seoul’s efforts on these fronts.