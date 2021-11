Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP)'s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl will visit an exhibition consisting of work by young artists in southern Seoul on Saturday to listen to their stories.An official from Yoon's camp said the exhibit titled "MasqueParade" held at Seoul Arts Center is designed to lower the threshold for aspiring artists seeking to enter the art scene. Through the meeting, Yoon will contemplate ways to provide support for that space.On Friday, Yoon held a meeting of the PPP's newly launched election campaign committee. On Saturday, he will focus on the committee's composition and fleshing out his policy pledges.