US Defense Chief to Visit S. Korea for Security Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit South Korea this week to attend an annual security consultative meeting.The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday in a statement that Austin will depart on an overseas trip on Tuesday to attend the 53rd U.S.-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) and visit U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.The Pentagon said the annual SCM has played a pivotal role in the development of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and continues to be a cornerstone venue to discuss and affirm national commitments.It added that both sides are expected to pledge to continue to develop the Alliance – the linchpin of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia – in a mutually reinforcing and future-oriented manner.This year's SCM will be attended by Defense Minister Suh Wook, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Won In-choul and Deputy Commander Kim Seung-kyum of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.The United States will be represented by Secretary Austin, and its JCS Chief Mark Milley and other top military officials.