Politics

Written: 2021-11-28 12:28:43Updated: 2021-11-28 13:52:39

US Defense Chief to Visit S. Korea for Security Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit South Korea this week to attend an annual security consultative meeting.

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday in a statement that Austin will depart on an overseas trip on Tuesday to attend the 53rd U.S.-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) and visit U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.

The Pentagon said the annual SCM has played a pivotal role in the development of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and continues to be a cornerstone venue to discuss and affirm national commitments.

It added that both sides are expected to pledge to continue to develop the Alliance – the linchpin of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia – in a mutually reinforcing and future-oriented manner.

This year's SCM will be attended by Defense Minister Suh Wook, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Won In-choul and Deputy Commander Kim Seung-kyum of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

The United States will be represented by Secretary Austin, and its JCS Chief Mark Milley and other top military officials.
