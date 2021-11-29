Assembly Speaker Asks Oman, Bahrain to Export Urea Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug met with his counterparts from Oman and Bahrain on Saturday and asked the nations to export urea solution to South Korea.Park held a meeting with Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali, chairperson of Oman's consultative assembly on the sidelines of the 143 Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Madrid, Spain.In the meeting, Park mentioned the current supply shortage of urea solution in South Korea and expressed hope Oman will export the material to South Korea. Oman is one of the three biggest exporters of the material.The assembly speaker asked Al Mawali to open a channel to export urea solution to South Korean firms, and the Omani parliamentary chief gave a positive response and vowed to address the issue seriously.Park also held a meeting with Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives on Friday.He made a similar call in the meeting, asking Bahrain to export urea solution to South Korea. Fawzia reportedly gave a positive response, asking South Korea to send a letter to notify details of the request.