Omicron Variant Detected in More Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has continued to spread around the world, with cases confirmed in 12 regions over a period of just two weeks.According to Reuters, as of Sunday, cases of the potentially more contagious variant were detected in South Africa, Botswana, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Israel, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.Denmark has reported suspected cases, with analysis underway.According to the Dutch media outlet BNO News, 115 cases of Omicron have been confirmed around the world, with suspected cases reaching about one thousand.The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the variant could already be in the country.Dr. Fauci said that when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and already have travel-related cases in Israel, Belgium and other places, it almost always is ultimately going to go essentially all over.Many countries have imposed travel bans or curbs on southern Africa to try to stem the spread.