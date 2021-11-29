Menu Content

Politics

Moon Welcomes S. Korea's Arms Sale to UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has welcomed South Korea's exports of mid-range missiles to the United Arab Emirates(UAE). 

According to senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun on Sunday, the president issued the message on Thursday during a meeting with his top aides after receiving news that the UAE will purchase Korean-made surface-to-air missiles (M-SAM), also called Cheongung II.

Moon said that South Korea's 2009 deal with the UAE to build nuclear reactors led to the dispatch of South Korean troops to the Middle East country, which produced the latest arms sale, calling it the fruits of defense cooperation between the two sides. 

The 2009 deal marks the country's first export of nuclear reactors. 
 
Park also said that the latest arms sale is the result of the Moon administration and the previous two governments, who have built a special trust with the UAE for 12  years.
