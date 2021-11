Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked eighth among advanced economies in terms of self-employment rate.According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Monday, as of 2019, six-point-68 million, or 24-point-six percent of the country's 27-point-12 million workers were self-employed.The ratio was the eighth largest among 35 OECD members whose data were available.Self-employment is defined as the employment of employers, workers who work for themselves, members of producers' co-operatives, and unpaid family workers.Colombia top the list with 50-point-one percent, followed by Brazil, Greece, Mexico, Turkey and Costa Rica.The United States ranked bottom with six-point-one percent.