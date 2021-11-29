Man Charged with Killing Ex-Girlfriend Handed over to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over to the prosecution Kim Byung-chan, a man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend after repeatedly stalking her.The Seoul Jungbu Police Station sent the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday morning, handing him eight charges, including revenge killing, stalking as well as breaking and entering.As he stepped out of the police station, the 35-year-old was bombarded with questions from reporters to which he only said he was sorry.Kim is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death at around 11:30 p.m. on November 19 at her residence in Seoul’s Jung District.Police said Kim had stalked the deceased for about five months and broke into her residence some ten times. She was placed under police protection on November 7.On the day she was killed, the woman called for help twice via a smartwatch she had received from the police. But a malfunction apparently led authorities to a location some 500 meters from her residence. She was found stabbed to death 12 minutes after her first call to police.Kim got away after committing the crime. He was caught in Daegu the following day.