Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

CIO Resumes Raid in Indictment Leak Investigation

Written: 2021-11-29 13:14:15Updated: 2021-11-29 14:24:43

CIO Resumes Raid in Indictment Leak Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has resumed its search and seizure for evidence after an indictment notice against the head of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office was leaked.

CIO investigators continued their search at the information and communications unit of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) Monday morning, after launching the raid last Friday. A total of seven prosecutors and investigators are subject to the raid.

The CIO suspects that the indictment against Seoul High Prosecutors' Office chief Lee Sung-yoon, who is accused of exercising undue influence over an investigation involving an alleged illegal travel ban on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui, was leaked on duty.

Two of the prosecutors affected by the raid claimed that the CIO's warrant contains false information. They plan to file a complaint against the CIO for creating a false public document.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >