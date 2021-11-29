Pres. Candidates Carry On Campaigning D-100 to Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The two major political parties are carrying on their respective campaigning in full force, with 100 days to go to the March 9 presidential election.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, who met with small business owners and working mothers in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday, highlighted that his focus will be on economic recovery and improving the people's livelihoods post-pandemic.Reiterating his regrets for how politics has been carried out as well as the failed real estate policies of the Moon Jae-in administration, Lee pledged to increase opportunities under a fair growth scheme, including fair competition between conglomerates and SMEs.Main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Seok-youl, who presided over the inaugural meeting of his election committee, later visited the central administrative city of Sejong as part of a three-day trip to the Chungcheong region.Yoon, whose father was born and raised in South Chungcheong Province, said the son of Chungcheong will lead a change in administration.The PPP candidate also promised to consider the country's young people as an important partner in addressing state affairs.