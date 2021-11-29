Menu Content

Ethnic Koreans, Family Arrive as Part of Gov't Permanent Residency Program

Written: 2021-11-29 14:29:46Updated: 2021-11-29 18:42:15

Ethnic Koreans, Family Arrive as Part of Gov't Permanent Residency Program

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ethnic Koreans, who were forcibly relocated to Russia's far eastern island of Sakhalin during Japan's colonial rule, arrived in the country with their family seeking permanent residency under a government support program.

The group of 91 people, including 21 forced laborers, landed at Incheon International Airport at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

After undergoing a ten-day quarantine at a state facility, they will receive rental housing assistance in Incheon and Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. The Korean Red Cross is set to assist the group with adjusting to life in South Korea until February.

A total of 260 people are scheduled to arrive through December 10, in line with a special law on assisting such ethnic Koreans and their families that took effect this year.

About 43-thousand Koreans are estimated to have been forcibly relocated to Sakhalin Island in the 1900s.
