Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is not considering a ban on all overseas arrivals amid global concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.This is according to Kim Joo-shim, an official of the Central Disease Control Headquarters, who gave a briefing on Monday.Omicron, first identified in South Africa, has 32 mutations in the spike protein and could be more transmissible and evade vaccine protection.To prevent the variant from coming into the country, the government has banned all foreign arrivals from eight African nations.But Kim said expanding the list is not under review even if the variant is detected in other countries.However, authorities will continuously monitor the global situation and the spread of Omicron before restricting incoming travelers from more countries.