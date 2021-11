Photo : YONHAP News

Local share prices dropped on Monday amid global concerns of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, with the benchmark index barely staying above two-thousand-900 level.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 27-point-12 points, or zero-point-92 percent, to close the first day of the business week at two-thousand-909-point-32.The KOSPI started the day at about 30 points or one percent lower at the opening bell, and quickly dipped below 29-hundred, the first time it's done so during intraday trade on January 4.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell 13-point-55 points, or one-point-35 percent, to close at nine-hundred-92-point-34.