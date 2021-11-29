At-Home Treatment to be the Rule for All New COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

As hospitals in the capital area are very near - if not at - full capacity, new COVID-19 patients will start with at-home treatment as a rule.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol announced the change in a briefing that followed a special virus response meeting on Monday. He said, under the new guidance, only people who are not able to be treated at home, such as those living with others vulnerable to infections, will be hospitalized.Short-term outpatient treatment centers will open where at-home patients can receive necessary care, including those who experience a change in symptoms.The government will also secure more hospital beds through administrative orders and make maximum use of existing ones.Booster shots will be swiftly administered for seniors as well as residents of nursing homes and mental hospitals. They will also be expanded for the general public.Other measures, such as restricting the size of personal gatherings and expanding the COVID-19 entry pass rule, were also discussed in the special quarantine meeting chaired by the president.However, as those measures would inconvenience citizens and have a far-reaching impact on businesses, more opinions will be gathered before deciding additional steps.