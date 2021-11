Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide humanitarian aid worth 32 million dollars to Afghanistan.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement Monday, saying the assistance is to help Afghans facing a humanitarian crisis.It said the fund will be delivered through UNICEF and the World Food Program to support urgent areas of need such as food, refugee protection and health care service.Food and health care support will also be provided to Afghan refugees in neighboring Iran and Pakistan as the ministry vowed continued help in resolving the war-torn country's humanitarian crisis.It marks Seoul's first aid provision since the Taliban took power following the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August this year.