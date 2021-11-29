Menu Content

Politics

Sohn Hak-kyu Declares His 4th Presidential Bid

Written: 2021-11-29 19:16:36Updated: 2021-11-29 19:17:38

Sohn Hak-kyu Declares His 4th Presidential Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Former opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu has declared his bid to run for president, making it his fourth consecutive run. 

In a press conference Monday, the former head of the Bareunmirae Party pledged to abolish what he called an imperial presidential system that allows unlimited power.

He said the current presidential and two-party systems incite conflict, confrontation and division and prevent  the country from opening a new future. He instead called for a parliament-centered coalition politics.

Speaking to reporters, Sohn said he handed in a letter Monday morning to leave the Minsaeng Party as he will campaign as an independent.

The 74-year-old had broken away from the main conservative party and taken part in the primaries of the liberal camp ahead of the 2007 and 2012 presidential elections, but finished in second place both times.

In the 2017 election, he joined the centrist People's Party but lost to Ahn Cheol-soo in the primary. 

Sohn also formerly served as health minister and governor of Gyeonggi Province.
