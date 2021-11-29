KBS Poll: Lee-Yoon in Neck-and-Neck Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest presidential poll shows that ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Seok-youl are in a fierce neck-and-neck race, with no one taking a noticeable lead.The KBS survey was carried out from Friday to Sunday, with just under 100 days left until the presidential election on March 9.The poll asked one-thousand people which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.In the hypothetical race, Lee and Yoon both received 35-point-five percent each. Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party secured four-point-four percent and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party won three-point-five percent.Seven out of ten people said they would continue their support for the candidates.However, 62 percent of people below the age of 30 and nearly half of people in their 30s said they could change their minds.Eighty-five percent of poll respondents said they will certainly vote in the presidential election.As for the current administration, the approval rating of President Moon Jae-in recovered to the 40 percent level.The poll by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the website of the KBS(https://news.kbs.co.kr/datafile/2021/11/20211129_Stk5aa.pdf).