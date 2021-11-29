US Repeats Calls for N. Korea to Abide by UNSC Resolutions, Engage in Nuclear Talks

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has repeated calls for North Korea to abide by UN Security Council resolutions and engage in negotiations on denuclearization.Department spokesperson Jalina Porter made the calls on Monday in a press briefing when asked about media reports that Canada spotted dozens of ship-to-ship transfers in the East China Sea in activities possibly linked to North Korea.Porter reportedly said that it is important for the international community to send a strong and unified message demanding North Korea immediately halt provocation, abide by UN Security Council resolutions and engage in negotiations with the U.S.The spokesperson added that UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea remain valid, and the U.S. calls on all UN member states to enforce their duties in accordance with the resolutions.The remarks come amid continued reports by the UN and other organizations that North Korea is conducting ship-to-ship transfers in high seas in violations of UNSC resolutions to secure oil and other supplies.