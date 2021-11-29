Gov't Hails Resumption of Talks to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has hailed the resumption of international talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government welcomes the resumption of talks and hopes participating nations will come to yield substantive progress.The ministry also expressed hope that all related parties will make contributions to boosting the global nuclear nonproliferation regime and to establishing peace and stability in the region by faithfully fulfilling their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.The ministry’s statement was issued on the day the U.S., Britain, France, China, Russia, Germany and Iran restarted talks on reviving the 2015 accord in Vienna.Though South Korea is not a participant, it has held in-depth discussions with related countries regarding the agreement partly due to some seven billion dollars worth of Iranian oil money still tied up at two South Korean banks since the U.S. put the Iranian central bank on its sanctions list in 2018.In Monday’s statement, the foreign ministry mentioned the frozen funds as it promised to continue exerting diplomatic effort for the smooth resumption of the multilateral talks considering the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and Seoul-Tehran ties.