DP Presidential Candidate Calls for Future of Growth, Fairness, Rationality

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has called for a future of economic growth, fairness and rationality, where young people can thrive.Lee made the call on Tuesday, after announcing the recruitment of Cho Dong-youn, the head of Seokyeong University's Center for Future Defense Technology and Entrepreneurship, as a co-chair of his election committee.Stressing that the challenges young people face are society's problems, the candidate said the time has come for the older generation to take responsibility for stripping future generations of opportunities.Educated at the Korea Military Academy, Cho, a 39-year-old working mother, is a defense expert who has specialized in innovation of the domestic aerospace and defense industry.Referring to Cho's field of work, Lee said future industries, including the area of aerospace, are at the core of the nation's future growth engine.