PPP Chief Cancels Itinerary, Disappears amid Apparent Rift with Pres. Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok has indefinitely canceled his official duties, in a highly unusual move amid an apparent rift with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.In announcing the cancellation of Lee's planned schedule effective Tuesday morning, his office dismissed all media speculation about the 36-year old party chief. He is also not expected to attend party election committee events.Lee had left a brief but suggestive Facebook post on Monday night -- translated as, "If that is so, the buck stops here" -- raising speculation he could be considering a big move, including a possible resignation.Lee, one of the senior co-chairs of the PPP's election committee, has left his mobile phone off.The surprise move comes as Yoon's camp recently made a number of decisions which apparently sidelined the party chief, who also helms public relations for the election committee.Yoon decided to recruit Lee Soo-jung, a professor of criminal psychology at Kyonggi University, to the committee, over Lee's objection. The party chief had also said he learned he would be joining Yoon on his central Chungcheong trip this week through the media.PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won told a local radio program that he didn't think leader chair Lee would resign from the election committee.