Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has rolled up its sleeves to boost its electronic warfare capabilities for future battles utilizing electromagnetic waves.During an online conference on future defense technology on Tuesday, the Air Force Headquarters unveiled electronic warfare strategies that aim to incapacitate enemies' aviation electronic equipment using electromagnetic waves.The Air Force plans to build an electronic warfare control tower by 2030 and build weapons capacity, including Electromagnetic Pulse(EMP) and carbon fiber bombs, by 2040.It also plans to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea by adding cyber and electronic battle capabilities to South Korea's preexisting '4D' deterrence strategy of Detect, Decision, Defense and Destroy.