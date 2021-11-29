'US Global Posture Review Outcome Suggests Mutual Valuation of Alliance'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military says the outcome of the Pentagon's monthslong global posture review suggests that Seoul and Washington agree on the mutual importance of their alliance.Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Tuesday that the 2021 Global Posture Review is the result of continuous communication between defense officials from the two countries.The spokesperson added that Washington had informed Seoul in advance about matters concerning the Korean Peninsula.On Monday, the Pentagon said the review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea.While there was no mention of any realignment of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK), the review decided to permanently station the rotational Apache attack helicopter unit and artillery division headquarters in the country.With growing emphasis on deterring Chinese aggression, the U.S. is speculated to be seeking to mobilize the USFK for broader regional roles under "strategic flexibility" during the allies' annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) on Thursday.