Photo : YONHAP News

"Squid Game" has taken the top TV honor at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, winning its first major US trophy since its runaway Netflix success.It was named the winner of the Breakthrough Series Long Format(over 40 minutes) in the TV series categories, nudging out "The Good Lord Bird", "It's a Sin" and "Small Axe."The series' leading actor Lee Jung-jae was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a New Series, but did not win it. Lee competed against ten big name Hollywood actors, including Ethan Hawke and Thuso Mbedu, who were named as co-winners.Lee's fellow "Squid Game" co-star Jung Ho-yeon, clad in a black dress, presented the award for the Breakthrough Nonfiction category.The annual Gotham Awards, sponsored by the Independent Filmmaker Project(IFP), is one of the leading honors for independent film and TV, held in New York.