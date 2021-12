Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the rising number of elderly COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe symptoms is the biggest concern at this point.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae during Tuesday's briefing explained that growing COVID infections among the elderly are pushing up the number of severe cases at a one week interval.Son, however, pointed out that although over 86 percent of critically ill patients are aged 60 or older, the rate of patients developing severe symptoms is significantly lower among the fully vaccinated.The health ministry assessed that waning vaccine efficacy on top of increased movements and contacts have led to the surge in infections despite high vaccination rates.