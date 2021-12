Photo : YONHAP News

Doosan Bears' left-handed pitcher Ariel Miranda was named the season's most valuable player(MVP) by the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) on Monday.The Cuban native received 588 out of a maximum 920 points in a vote by the KBO press corps to grab the MVP title, as well as ten million won in prize money.Miranda is the first Cuban national and the seventh foreign player to win the MVP award.The 32-year-old topped the KBO rankings with a two-point-33 ERA and 225 strikeouts, breaking a single-season record for strikeouts by the late Lotte Giants legend Choi Dong-won in 1984.Meanwhile, Kia Tigers' teenage pitcher Lee Eui-lee was named the season's top rookie, beating out Lotte Giants' reliever Choi Jun-yong by merely 49 points.