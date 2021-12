Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean defense firm is aiming to export its K-9 self-propelled howitzers to Egypt.According to sources in the defense industry on Tuesday, Hanwha Defense is holding negotiations at the Egypt Defense Expo regarding the export of its K-9 self-propelled guns, which it developed with the state-funded Agency for Defense Development. The expo kicked off on Monday for a four-day run in Cairo.Hanwha Defense is also negotiating ways to export its K-10 ammunition resupply vehicle to Egypt.If a deal is struck, it would mark the first time the K-9 self-propelled guns are exported to the Middle Eastern and African region.Currently, some one-thousand-700 K-9 howitzers are being used in seven countries, including South Korea. The self-propelled guns have also been sold to Turkey, Norway, Finland and Estonia, among others.