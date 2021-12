Photo : YONHAP News

Seongnam Mayor Eun Su-mi has been indicted for bribery among other charges.The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday indicted Eun without physical detention on charges of bribery, misfeasance and violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.Prosecutors suspect that Eun conspired with her aide, identified by surname Park, to accept a back-door request from a police officer in return for getting classified police documents on an investigation into allegations that Eun violated political funding laws back in October 2018.Eun is also suspected of giving Park some four-point-seven million won in cash and wine between October 2018 and December 2019.Eun has denied the charges against her.