CIO Again Seeks Arrest Warrant for Prosecutor in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) is once again seeking an arrest warrant for a prosecutor accused of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate ruling camp officials.The CIO on Tuesday filed a request for a court warrant to arrest Son Jun-sung, slightly over a month after the Seoul Central District Court had rejected its earlier request for an arrest warrant for Son.Son is suspected of allegedly ordering prosecutors to file complaints against pro-government figures ahead of last year's general elections, and conspiring with main opposition People Power Party Representative Kim Woong to lodge the defamation complaints.The court previously rejected his arrest, citing insufficient grounds and a low flight risk.Prosecutors argue that he violated laws regarding power abuse, leakage of classified information, personal information protection and others.